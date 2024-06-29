YB Viral’s anti-Anwar protest at PM’s Putrajaya official residence

PUTRAJAYA (June 29): A group calling itself Demi Negara is holding a rally called “Demo Rakyat Lawan Anwar” (Malay for “People’s Rally Against Anwar”) at a car park near the prime minister’s official residence at the Seri Perdana Complex here.

What happened?

Around 100 protesters clad in black, mostly Malay, gathered with the police keeping an eye on the event.

Organisers have vowed to host another demonstration in 30 days in Anwar’s constituency of Tambun, Perak if their demands are not met.

Earlier, the protesters were chanting “rakyat bangkit” (Malay for “people rise up”) and “halau BlackRock” (“chase BlackRock away”, in reference to the MAHB share deal). The placards they brought were blaming Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the country’s problems.

Anwar was not even in the vicinity. He is currently on a working visit in Penang today.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, in response to the protest’s demands, joked that rally-goers can even demonstrate “in front of his cat”.

Why are they holding this protest?

As per its name, this protest is directed at Prime Minister Anwar and his administration.

Highlighting an Anwar remark requesting for no criticism in his first year, the group said now is the time for protest as it alleged the government has failed the public after 18 months in power.

Their demands to the government:

Lower the price of diesel and freeze RON95 and gas pump prices

Restore the supply of Local Rice without increasing its price and defend the plight of rice farmers

Address the issue of Covid-19 drop-outs and tackling urban poverty

Allow contributors to continue withdrawing from their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account

Address the increase in cost of living

Defend the rights of public health workers, upgrade health infrastructure and cancel the privatisation of public health services

Provide equivalent financial allocation for Opposition MPs

Guarantee freedom of speech for all

Prevent the International Monetary Fund from influencing financial policies

Who are the organisers?

The group Demi Negara claimed it is not backed by any political parties, but its spokesmen are strident critics of the federal government coalition:

Aidil Yunus: an anti-Madani government YouTuber known as YB Viral

Dayangku Intan: real name Tengku Intan Tengku Abdul Hamid, a popular singer in the 1980s, now a member and activist with Islamist party PAS

Siti Zulaikha Olivia: a Sarawakian influencer known as Mak Iban Olivia

What have the authorities said about this event?

On Thursday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa advised the public not to participate in the rally as no permission has been granted by the owner of the proposed venue, Putrajaya Corporation, to the organisers as required under the Peaceful Assembly Act.

Rusdi said the police received 85 reports on the issue and have opened an investigation paper under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Local authority Putrajaya Corp said permission was not given due to maintenance work in the area.

– Malay Mail