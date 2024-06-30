Aeroville Mall raises RM100,000 for critically ill children at charity fair

KUCHING (June 30): Aeroville Mall raised some RM100,000 from its SOS Kids (Society for Critically Sick Children) Charity Fair 2024 here today.

A total of 74 stalls offered various food and products to raise funds for underprivileged children and create awareness of SOS Kids.

SOS Kids is a non-government organisation (NGO) that provides moral support and counselling to families with critically ill children, especially to support those with childhood ailments such as major birth defects involving lung, bowels and heart, as treating some of these illnesses can be costly and stressful.

SOS Kids also helps provide financial support to needy children and families.

Acting as a bridge to Sarawak General Hospital through SOS Kids, Aeroville Mall Management will be in line of supporting the establishment of a conducive and well-equipped halfway house, hospital environment and medical consumables for critically ill children.

During the event, Tan Guek Kee and Lee Siew Ling Charity Foundation donated one Resmed Stellar ventilator unit and one Resmed power battery unit worth RM34,300.

The machine is designed to assist patients with respiratory insufficiency or failure without the need for intubation.

When launching the event, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said people who are able to help should reach out to those in need.

“We are gathered here because SOS Kids don’t have a choice. No one wants to choose to get sick. However, we have a choice to help them. We don’t want you to feel sorry for them; we want you to help them so they can help themselves.

“Charity is not just about money, since there are those who are mentally under a lot of pressure. What you need to do is bring laughter and enjoyment to them,” he said.