Bougainvillea: Vibrant blossoms of resilience, adaptability

THE bougainvillea is a common ornamental vine renowned for its colourful paper-like flowers that can add vibrancy to a landscape.

Native to South America, it has eventually found its way into other warm-climate areas across the globe.

Botanically, it belongs to the Nyctaginaceae family. It was discovered by French botanist Philibert Commerçon, who accompanied explorer Louis Antoine de Bougainville in his voyage of circumnavigation in the 18th century (1766–1769).

It is obvious for one to see where the bougainvillea got its name from.

There are several species that have been identified, with the popular ones being Bougainvillea glabra, Bougainvillea spectabilis and Bougainvillea peruviana.

These have been extensively hybridised, resulting in a plethora of cultivars with varying colours and growth habits.

My friend used to do grafting on the plant to produce the desired colour.

At one glance, one may assume that a bougainvillea bloom is just a flower with multiple petals, but the fact is these are just modified bracts – the actual flower is the smaller one within the bracts.

Nonetheless, the bracts are the highlight. They come in a variety of colours – from magenta, purple, red and pink, to orange, yellow to off-white.

The clusters are really stunning, which is the reason why you can see bougainvillea being planted along roads, in parks and gardens, and on the compounds of buildings and major landmarks all over the country.

To me, the most outstanding one is the ‘Red Singapore Beauty’, which blooms almost all-year round. Its colour is purplish-red covering the whole plant, making it very eye-catching and it does last for a long period.

Generally, the plant is characterised by its thorny stems, except the Thai variety, which is without any spike.

They can be fashioned into growing as vines over the fence or gallery, or as shrubs in pots.

The tree form may take a longer time to establish its size when planted on the ground.

The plant thrives in a warm climate, and is particularly suited to our region. It prefers full sun and well-drained soil, and has tolerance for dry conditions.

There is specific demand for fertiliser and NPK droplets, which would serve well thoufhout a once-in-three-months period.

Regular pruning is essential, as it helps maintain the desired shape and encourages prolific blooming.

Do take note: the thorns are hard enough to puncture one’s sandals and thus, may cause injury; thus, one is highly advised to wear thick gloves when doing the pruning works.

That said, the very thorny nature of the plant also makes it a good choice for constructing hedges and natural barriers.

There are some low-growing varieties that can serve as effective ground cover, preventing soil erosion on slopes and hillsides.

The bougainvillea is relatively pest-resistant. Caterpillars may eat up the leaves, but this poses no problem as it does not affect blooming.

Other than its aesthetic function, the plant is regarded in some cultures as being a symbolic presentation of warmth and passion due to its vibrant colours and also resilient character.

Some communities see it as a symbol of hospitality.

Bougainvillea is definitely more than just a beautiful flowering plant, as it is also a representation of resilience and adaptability amidst challenging conditions.

It continues to captivate and inspire many through its vibrant colours and enduring charm.

Recently, I saw the display of artificial bougainvillea inside The Spring Mall in Kuching, and I must admit that they were skillfully crafted in augmenting the other landscape artworks.

Happy Gardening!