Committee seeks to clarify its management of SBA

KUCHING (June 30): Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Dato Husain, long-time president of Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA), has made a statement, saying his committee will continue to run the body until they receive any official notification from the Sarawak Sports Commissioner.

He explained that the statement “aimed to clarify the recent confusion on the Judicial Review dated 17 May 2024 relating to the official office-in-bearer for the SBA.”

The judicial review, according to him, is against the decision of the Sports Commissioner and Federal Minister of Youth and Sports in endorsing the current committee of SBA under him as president.

However, the Sports Commissioner and Federal Minister have filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal on the decision made by the judicial review, he added.

“To ensure the uninterrupted preparation and execution of the 21st edition of Malaysia Games (Sukma XXI) and to foster the continued development of badminton in Sarawak, SSC and Sarawak Sports Council had hereby seek our cooperation in maintaining the day-to-day operation and meeting the necessary expenses of SBA,” said the statement.

“Our current committee under the existing leadership was encouraged to continue managing SBA until an official decision is made by the Sarawak Regional Sports Commissioner on the present situation,” it added.

“Myself and our committee under the governance of Sarawak Regional Sports Commissioner will respect the final official decision of the esteemed Sports Commissioner office. At the meantime, before receiving any official notification from the Sports Commissioner, we will continue to run SBA in the best interest for the development of the sport of badminton in Sarawak,” the statement explained.

The statement added that the committee had “received all round support from many other relevant sports authorities at Federal and Sarawak level.”