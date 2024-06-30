Curtin Malaysia to receive RM25 mln to set up Digital Centre of Excellence

MIRI (June 30): Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia) is set to become another data centre in the state, thanks to an allocation of RM25 million from the state government to establish a Digital Centre of Excellence on the campus.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the university’s pro-chancellor Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan Hong Nam had requested for the university to have a data centre.

He believed that with the setting up of the new centre, Curtin Malaysia will expand significantly and attract more local and international students.

“Curtin will expand and it is my desire that our universities are not only for Sarawakians but also (students) from Southeast Asia. Our students can engage with students from overseas, they can learn English and enrich their campus experience.

“I hope the new faculty (data centre), including engineering and AI (Artificial Intelligence) will attract students to explore new knowledge,” he said when officiating at Curtin Malaysia 25th Anniversary Gala Dinner at a leading hotel here last night.

He pointed out that the allocation for the data centre became possible due to the state government’s anticipation of higher revenue this year.

Last year, Abang Johari said that the state’s revenue was RM13.3 billion, a significant leap from previous years.

He reaffirmed Sarawak government’s commitment to providing free tertiary education to all Sarawakians by 2026.

Abang Johari said that the state government views education as an investment to produce the right and quality manpower to explore new technology and identify Sarawak’s strengths.

“(This is) So that Sarawak can play a positive role in the transformation of economic landscape that is happening worldwide,” he added.

On Curtin Malaysia’s 25th anniversary, Abang Johari expressed pride in the university’s role in aligning with the state government’s policies and initiatives to enhance higher education in Sarawak

“As the earliest and largest international campus of Curtin University, and its global hub in this region, as well as an institution proudly owned by the Sarawak Government, Curtin Malaysia’s commitment to providing world-class education has been unwavering, and its achievements stand as a testament to the dedication of its faculty, staff, and students.

“Our vision for Sarawak is one of progress, innovation, and sustainable development. In this regard, Curtin Malaysia has been an indispensable partner,” he said.

Among those present at the dinner were Dr Chan, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and vice-chancellor of Curtin University Prof Harlene Hayne.