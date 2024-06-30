Director: APM aims to expand services to all 45 districts in Sarawak

SIBU (June 30): The Civil Defence Force (APM) aims to expand its services to every corner of the state by setting up offices in all 45 districts.

APM Sarawak director Mohtar Samad said currently, there are 32 APM offices in Sarawak, with the latest one being set up in Sebauh, Bintulu.

“It is necessary to have an APM office set up in every district to ensure more efficient disaster management. We are already working towards that and thankful for the assistance from the Sarawak government for allowing us to utilise unused district office quarters to be our base.

“We will continue with our efforts to expand our operations to all 45 districts in the state,” he said during APM conferment ceremony at Agape Centre here today.

At the event, Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang, Sibu MP Oscar Ling and Tanjung Manis MP Yusuf Abdul Wahab received their badges and appointment certificates as honorary assistant commissioners of APM Sarawak.

Mohtar also presented 66 APM personnel with medals.

He later mentioned a project to build a hall for APM Sibu, estimated to cost RM5 million.

“We are also in the process of lobbying for the development of APM Sarawak training centre Phase 2 at Jalan Diplomatik in Petra Jaya which had been postponed for a long time,” he said.

Present at the ceremony was APM Sibu officer Wan Mohd Jabir Wan Mohd Badrudin.