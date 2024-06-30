Don’t believe everything on social media, Deputy Premier urges rural folk

KUCHING (June 30): Rural folks should not entirely believe all posts they come across on social media, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said they must be discerning when coming across such posts, particularly sensational ones usually involving top political leaders.

“Imagine if such technology was exploited during the campaigning period of any general election. The false news can result in confusion, suspicion, hatred and rejection.

“So my advice to all mobile phone owners is to be very discerning when coming across such fake news postings,” he said at the Ngiling Bidai gathering organised for Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bukit Saban leaders and members in Spaoh today.

He also said artificial intelligence (AI) technology had been used to create Gawai message videos of President of the United States Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump speaking in Iban.

According to him, this was the beauty and danger of such technology.

“The creators, leveraging on AI, are capable of creating a lot of things. This AI technology can be a blessing and at the same time, a curse,” he said.

On a separate issue, Uggah called on his PBB grassroots leaders and members to find new ways and means to keep the party strong and united.

“This is part of your preparations in facing the next state elections. We must not be caught in a situation where we are complacent and unprepared — this can be exploited by our opponents,” said the Bukit Saban assemblyman.

Earlier, Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu stressed the need for longhouse and village chiefs as well as members of their respective village development and security committees.

He also called on councillors to always be transparent and honest in the implementation of any development projects in their areas.

“Let them know the project cost and specifications as well as the method of implementation and completion schedule. Any unilateral decision is not the way forward.

“This can eventually lead to disunity to create more problems for your own elected representative and your community, and you can also be running foul of the laws,” he said.