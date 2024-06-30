Don’t underestimate Sarawak’s arts, culture industry, says deputy minister

KUCHING (June 30): The arts and culture industry in Sarawak should not be underestimated, as it serves as a form of language to highlight the state’s uniqueness, said Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs and State Public Communications Unit) said the state government is focusing on this sector, which was proven when Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated the handover ceremony of the Performing Arts Centre project at the old Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) building in May.

“Don’t think that arts and culture activities do not have a future because if we look at our efforts in Sarawak now, the government under the leadership of Abang Johari recently launched a project costing over RM200 million to upgrade the old DUN building into an arts centre that could be greater than Istana Budaya,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the ‘Afternoon Tea with Media’ event which was jointly organised by the Sarawak Department of Culture and Arts (JKNNS) and the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) here on Sunday.

To further elevate the cultural status in Sarawak, Abdullah said all ethnic groups and communities in the state must unite and form a blend to show that one ethnic group needs the other.

From there, he said people can witness performances and dances comprised of various cultures from ethnic groups such as the Ibans, Malays and Chinese while donning their respective traditional attire.

“This will highlight the spirit of togetherness where each culture needs one another to enhance the performance,” he explained.

Also present were JKNNS director Noor Seela Noor Sulaiman and Ukas director Samuel Simon.