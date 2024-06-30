Dr Rundi: Curtin’s aquaculture facility drives innovation for food security

MIRI (June 30): The Curtin Aquaculture Research Laboratories (CARL) is poised to become a beacon of innovation for the state’s aquaculture industry, said Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister (M-Ficord) Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The aquaculture sector, he said, had experienced rapid growth and bore immense potential to contribute to the country’s food security and economic prosperity.

With the global demand for seafood and aquatic products continuing to rise, he said it was imperative that the latest scientific and technological innovations were harnessed to ensure sustainable and efficient production.

The minister’s text of speech was read by his deputy Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail who represented him at the launching ceremony of Curtin Aquaculture Research Laboratories (CARL) here yesterday.

According to Rundi, the facility would drive forward research that would enhance people’s understanding in the management of aquatic ecosystems.

“The laboratories here at Curtin Malaysia will focus on several critical areas, including sustainable fish farming practices, disease management, genetic improvement, and environmental impact assessment,” he said.

“The interdisciplinary research conducted at CARL will not only improve the productivity and sustainability of our aquaculture industry but will also provide valuable insights into conserving our precious marine and freshwater resources.”

As a hub for collaboration between academia, industry and government, CARL would facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices among local and international researchers, aquaculture practitioners and policymakers, he said.

“This collaborative approach is essential for translating scientific research into practical solutions that can be implemented on the ground,” he added.

The advancements and breakthroughs achieved at the lab, he said, would enhance the efficiency and sustainability of aquaculture practices, leading to increased production, job creation and economic growth.

“By promoting sustainable practices, we ensure that our aquaculture industry can thrive without compromising the health of our ecosystems, thus securing long-term benefits for the people of Sarawak,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Curtin University vice chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne who also spoke at the ceremony said the relocation of CARL from Perth to Miri was attributed to Curtin Malaysia’s emergence as a key regional hub to advance aquaculture research capabilities.

Such facility, she said, would provide valuable insights, address real-world challenges and drive innovation in this important field.

“The programmes and initiatives that will flow from Curtin Aquaculture Research Laboratories are crucial to Malaysia’s future development.

“By fostering joint research initiatives and academic collaborations, they will advance aquaculture and fisheries studies within the region, leading to sustainable practices and improved livelihoods.”

She added that the facility would provide a dedicated space for researchers to conduct cutting-edge research in areas such as aquaculture technology, water quality, fish disease management and fish nutrition.

It would also serve as a hub for collaboration, promoting knowledge exchange and innovation, with a focus on developing solutions that enhance the aquaculture industry and support Malaysia’s bid to bolster food security.

Also present at the event were state Transport Minister and chair of Curtin Malaysia Management Committee Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; deputy minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting; Curtin University Investment and Trade, and Western Australia for Asean commissioner Bryce Green; Curtin University deputy vice chancellor global Professor XiaoTian Zhang; and pro-vice chancellor cum Curtin University president Professor Simon Leunig.