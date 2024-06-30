Drift event in July out to beckon motorsports fans to Miri

MIRI (June 30): The organisation of the ‘Borneo Star Drift Series x National Drift Series Borneo: Round 2’ is set to not only promote motorsports, but also to boost Miri’s status as a hub for this activity

According to Mayor Adam Yii, the local government has always been supportive of such event, which also plays a major role in making the city’s atmosphere more vibrant and exciting.

“I am sure that this event will be an attraction for motorsports fans, considering that it will also host the enthusiasts from Thailand.

“We will definitely support our participants who will be competing against the competitors from abroad,” he said in a press conference here, where the event’s organising chairman Andy Chong was also present.

Yii, the Pujut assemblyman, also said the ‘Borneo Star Drift Series x National Drift Series Borneo: Round 2’ would be taking place at the Permyjaya Race Track on July 9, 20 and 21.

“We would like to invite the local community and all motorsport enthusiasts here to come and see the excitement on these three days.”

The judging panel will comprise the big names in motorsports, namely ‘Mr K’ from Malaysia, Davide Dorigo from Thailand, and Emmanuelle Amandio from Indonesia.

Tickets are available for purchase via the Pay&Go app. Those wishing to grab them should advise the application.

For more information, contact Cristle on 011-1179 0349.