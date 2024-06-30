Fire destroys old school building block in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (June 30): A fire has broken out at SK Kampung Muhibbah in Kota Samarahan here in the early hours of today, destroying a non-permanent old school building block.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 1.18am and firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Kota Samarahan fire stations were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered a non-permanent old school building block measuring 174 by 36 square feet was completely destroyed in the fire,” said Bomba in a statement.

It said the fire was successfully extinguished using water that was sourced from the nearby fire hydrants.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of fire is still under investigation, it added.

The operation ended at 4am.