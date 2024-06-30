Gawai Dayak 2025 to be hosted by Bratak zone community, says Tasik Biru rep

BAU (June 30): The Bidayuh community from the eight villages in the Bratak zone will be the host for next year’s constituency level Gawai Dayak Open House, Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep announced.

Henry, also the state deputy minister of Transport, told reporters this when met during the Gawai Dayak closing ceremony at Jagoi Serasot multipurpose hall here today.

“I oversee four zones of the Bidayuh area in my constituency namely Jagoi, Singai, Bratak and Serembu. This year, we are hosting the event in Jagoi and next year, we will hold it in Bratak.

“We rotate the event among our community zones. Unless it’s my personal open house, then I will host it at my own house but this is a community event organised by the community leaders and village chiefs where they are the hosts.

“This is the first time that we are rotating the event among the zones to ensure that everyone in the community feels included and also to recognise their contributions to the constituency’s development,” he said.

According to Henry, the event rotation first took place in 2023 with Singai as its host, followed by Jagoi this year, in Bratak next year and in Serembu the year after.

This rotational basis, he said, was necessary due to the vast, scattered Bidayuh settlements in the constituency where there were altogether 13 villages in the Jagoi zone, 15 in Singai, eight in Bratak, and two in Serembu.

Also present at the event were Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Engkelili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong and Marudi assemblyman Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.