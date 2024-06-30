Green Ruai leads in renewable energy at RWMF 2024

SANTUBONG (June 30): At the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024, the Green Ruai has distinguished itself as a beacon of environmental stewardship, effectively demonstrating the use of renewable energy.

Powered entirely by solar technology sponsored by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and integrated with a battery storage system, the Green Ruai exemplifies the state’s commitment to sustainability as well as RWMF’s dedication to environmental conservation.

SEB general manager (Research and Development) Dr Ng Sing Muk said the company’s current focus is on advancing green energy solutions in line with Sarawak’s broader environmental goals.

As part of a pilot project designed to showcase the flexibility and portability of green energy distribution, Dr Ng said the technology showcased could potentially provide renewable energy to more Ruai platforms for future festivals.

“In this demonstration, a 4.44 kilowatt peak (kWp) Solar Photovoltaic System is paired with an 8 kilowatt hour (kWh) Battery System and an Electric Vehicle (EV) that can operate in both off-grid and grid-tied modes. It adopts the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) concept,” Dr Ng said to The Borneo Post at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) here on Saturday.

Additionally, SEB’s research and development team presented various innovations such as the use of hydrogen technology for the utilities sector, a hydrokinetic turbine utilising flowing water to harvest energy, green mobility initiatives with EVs and hydrogen EVs, and applications of circular economy principles to recycle fly ash (byproduct of coal-fired power plants).

“The objective is to educate visitors on potential ways to manage energy transitions. The showcases at Green Ruai are a testament to SEB’s support for the state’s vision of a greener and more energy-efficient future,” he said.