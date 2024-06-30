Investor-friendly policy a catalyst of green energy industry in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 30): The implementation of investor-friendly policy by the State Government has brought positive development, including gaining attention from of one of the world’s economy leading nations, China.

Chairman of a government-linked company (GLC) in China, Chen Pengyu, said the policy was timely and will have a major impact in the development in the Asian region.

He said the policy had attracted more investors from his home country to engage in various industries in Sabah, particularly in the renewable and green energy sectors.

“Companies from China will be more interested in investing in Sabah and help the state move towards utilising green energy.

“I also hope that more companies from China and from around the world will invest in Sabah in the future … Sabah is a state worth investing in,” he said.

Chen said this after the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the company he represents, Shanghai Vision Industrial Development and Bumi Borneo Consultant and Training, which will see both parties collaborate in the development of green energy in Sabah.

The MoU is part of the ‘business matching’ agenda witnessed at the 11th Sabah Oil, Gas and Energy Exhibition and Conference (SOGCE) 2024, which took place over two days starting Friday at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

Meanwhile, the managing Director of Bumi Borneo consultant and Training, Mohd Suffry Abdul Rahman, said the opportunity to collaborate with foreign companies was an ideal platform to fulfill the state government’s aspirations as a catalyst for green energy industry in Sabah.

“After the Sabah state government, through the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS), took over power in early January, we have been very positive.

“There have been changes in terms of energy procurement. Although it has only been five to six months, we are already seeing results.

“Last May, an open tender for solar was launched for all industry players to participate,” he added.

Earlier at the same event, an MoU was signed between Shanghai Vision Industrial Development and Bumi Borneo Consultant and Training thus establishing cooperation between both parties for the development of green energy in Sabah.