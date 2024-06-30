Kapit express boat folks appeal for govt provision of fuel subsidy

KAPIT (June 30): The express boat operators here hope that the government would grant fuel subsidy, so as to facilitate more convenient and affordable transportation along the 176km stretch of the Rajang River connecting Kapit and Belaga.

It is known that this route provides connectivity to 78 longhouses, eight schools and two clinics across three settlements: Kapit, Nanga Merit and Belaga.

Tujoh Barang, who runs Pelagus Boleh Express Boat Sdn Bhd said previously, the government did allocate fuel subsidy to all express boat operators, in the form of fixed monthly supply of diesel.

However, this was later abolished, leaving many operators in a struggle, seeing that they had to cover high cost of operations.

“I have made an appeal to the government, through the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living, for fuel subsidy, but so far, there’s been no response.

“The high costs of fuel and passenger’s insurance pose a great burden to me.

“I don’t know how long I can continue providing express boat transport to the people.

“To cut cost and minimise losses, I only serve the route between Kapit and Rumah Bujah (now Rumah Jonathan Kaya) in Pelagus. The fare is only RM20 per trip. The Pelagus-Kapit boat departs at 6am, and the Kapit-Pelagus at 11am.

“Another express boat is serving the Kapit-Punan Bah-Kapit sector, the Kapit-Belaga-Kapit sectors runs on alternate days – Monday to Belaga, Tuesday to Kapit.

“The fare is RM55 per trip,” he told The Borneo Post here.

A former ‘juragan’ (skipper) for Public Express Boat Sdn Bhd serving the Sibu-Kapit-Sibu sector, Chua Tien Huat, said for a round trip, the fuel consumption could cost between RM1,800 and RM2,000, yet ticket prices would only be RM25 for regular class, RM30 for economy class and RM35 for business class.

“The affordable ticket prices do benefit the public, but it is a headache for the operators,” said Chua, adding that the fuel cost for the Kapit-Belaga-Kapit sector was almost the same for the same distance.

Penghulu Esit Nalo of Nanga Merit also concurred with the call for the government to re-introduce fuel subsidy to public express boat operators servicing the Kapit-Belaga sector.

“Life is challenging for us in the rural longhouses. Where the cities and major towns have all the infrastructures and facilities, we’re deprived of them.

“Many of us (in the remote villages and longhouses) have yet to enjoy good roads, treated piped water and 24-hour electricity supply, and reliable wireless connectivity.

“Yet, we, the rural communities, play the important role of safeguarding the state border; we’re the eyes and ears of the government going out to ensure that no illegal activities such as trespass by the foreigners would occur.

“So far, the most convenient mode of transport is via express boat; otherwise, we have to travel along the logging roads – a tiresome, costly and even dangerous undertaking,” said Esit.

For Penghulu George Tang of Pelagus, he said in the past, people in Belaga regularly used express boats to travel to Kapit.

“Now, with the uncertain express boat schedules, we have no choice but to travel over a distance of more than 500km from Belaga to Kapit, passing Sungai Asap, Bakun Road, Bintulu and Sibu along the way.

“This journey could take between eight and 10 hours, depending on road conditions – in comparison, a boat journey only spans 176km,” he said.