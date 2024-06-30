Kpg Serasot St Leo Church project receives additional RM400,000 from Unifor

BAU (June 30): The new St Leo Church project in Kampung Serasot here today received an additional allocation of RM400,000 to ensure its completion within the next two years.

Deputy Transport Minister Dato Henry Harry Jinep said the funding for the construction of the new church comes from the Sarawak government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

“We hope the church can be completed within one or two years,” he told reporters during the Gawai Dayak 2024 closing ceremony at the Jagoi Serasot multipurpose hall here today.

The new Catholic church, estimated to cost around RM1.4 million, will be able to accommodate approximately 900 churchgoers at any one time. The project was initially scheduled for completion by Jan 2022.

Jinep, who is Tasik Baru assemblyman, added besides Kampung Serasot, Unifor has also disbursed a total of RM150,000 to Kampung Grogo and RM500,000 to Kampung Duyoh in his constituency this year for their church activities.

When asked about the implementation of projects in his constituency, Jinep said Rural Transformation Project (RTP) progress in his constituency varies across areas.

“Some are moving quickly, while others are slower. New projects now require site surveys and design approvals, which can cause delays depending on how fast the implementing agency can complete these requirements.

“The lack of experienced technical manpower also contributes to slow progress,” he said.

Aside from RTP, there was also the Greater Kuching project and other initiatives which also take time to complete, he added.

“Some projects were delayed by two to three years due to necessary site surveys and approvals from the Land and Survey Department,” he said.