Mayor: Two rabies cases reported in Jalan Chawan, Malihah in Kuching this week

KUCHING (June 30): One of the two rabies cases reported this week involved a pet owner from Jalan Chawan here, said Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South Mayor expressed regret that another pet keeper had been bitten by own dog, which was rabid.

“Another rabies case occurred in Malihah area but this one involved a stray dog,” he told his weekly Facebook live ‘Shall WEE Talk’ yesterday.

Wee reminded the community of the need to remain vigilant especially since rabies cases involving pets continue to occur.

He urged pet owners to ensure that their dogs or cats receive vaccination against rabies.

In this regard, he said Kuching City South Council (MBKS) will organise a rabies vaccination campaign at the Sungai Apong Basketball Court here come July 6.

According to the mayor, the campaign will also to offer pet registration, microchip installation as well as neutering services – all free of charge – between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

Wee appealed to the community to bring along their pets to support the campaign in the fight against rabies.

“People particularly pet owners are obligated to stop the spread of rabies. This is for the good of not just their own but their loves ones as well as the community at large,” he said.

Wee stressed that the city council would no longer tolerate excuses such as being ignorant of the situation and would impose penalties for offences.

He said MBKS has done its part on raising awareness about combating rabies, and the people should be informed rather than feigning ignorance.

For those intending to support the campaign, Wee said they need to ensure that their pets are above three months old and not pregnant.

“Do not miss out on this opportunity to have your dogs vaccinated against rabies, not to mention that the campaign also offers registration, microchip installation and neutering which are all free,” he added.

On a separate matter, Wee said MBKS will also be organising the 16th edition of Natural Farmer Market at the council’s covered carpark on July 6.

The monthly event will run from 7.30am to 11.30am, he said.

“We have this market only once a month, so it is worth a visit especially for those who are interested in buying fresh vegetables and food produce,” he said.