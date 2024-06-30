Penampang declared disaster-hit district

KOTA KINABALU (June 30): Penampang has been declared a disaster-hit district after severe floods in several areas today.

District officer cum District Disaster Management Committee Francis Chong issued the notice at 7.25pm today based on reports and information from the enforcement personnel on the field.

Vista Seri Kiranau was one of the worst affected residential areas in Penampang when close to 100 vehicles were submerged in floodwaters.

Residents could not move their vehicles to higher ground as other cars were parked along the road on higher ground.

The residential area is prone to flood but this time it was the worse.

A resident said the water level was quite deep and the flow was rapid, worse than in 1993 and 1999.

The Sabah Public Works Department said Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Keningau-Tenom, Jalan Limbanak and Jalan Pukakon-Pomotodon in Penampang were impassable for all types of vehicles.

“Besides the floods, a landslide incident occurred on Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Keningau-Tenom near Kampung Timpoluon. Cleanup work is currently underway, but no alternative routes are available,” the department said in a statement.

It was also reported that the flash floods had submerged several bridges on Jalan Limbanak and Jalan Pukakon-Pomotodon, posing a hazardous situation for road users. There are also no alternative routes available.

Kampung Limbanak in Penampang and Kampung Mansiang in Menggatal were also not spared from the floods.

The Penampang District Police Headquarters reported that several villages, including Kampung Kolopis and Kampung Sugud, had been affected by the flash floods, resulting in road closures.

“The public is advised to plan their journeys and use alternative routes as several roads around Penampang are flooded due to the heavy rain,” Penampang IPD said in a statement.

Penampang IPD’s Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Division staff were deployed to the flood-hit areas to assist road users.

“They are diverting vehicles away from the flood and landslide-prone roads while ensuring traffic safety,” it said.

The water level at Kampung Maang was still under control, while roads that could still be traversed were Jalan Penampang Proper, Jalan Kibabaig, Jalan Dato Panglima Banting, Jalan Kasigui, Jalan Koimadang as well as the Sigah roundabout.

Videos on social media showed an extremely dangerous situation when water from the Babagon dam and Moyog River collided, causing an impassable, muddy torrent.

At 4.09pm, the water level in Moyog River was at 8.25 metres, which was near the 8.5 metres warning level.

Another video showed a shack near Tintap Riverside View in Donggongon destroyed and carried away by flood water.

One user informed that the disaster had caused a landslide and fallen trees near Kampung Tipoluon, Donggongon and advised the public to steer clear from the area.

The Sabah Public Works Department also noted that flash floods had affected several areas in Sipitang, including Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Sindumin, Pekan Sipitang and the Sipitang Public Market.

“Continuous rain has caused the sea level to rise, leading to backflow discharge drainage. Currently, the affected roads are still passable, but users are advised to proceed cautiously,” it said.

Jalan Rugading in Tuaran was also affected, as a video on social media showed water from the nearby river overflowing onto the road, stranding several vehicles.

As of 8.50pm, the Fire and Rescue Department operations room had received 86 distress calls in Tuaran, Inanam, Menggatal and Penampang.

Firemen rescued six adults and six children at Kampung Mangsiang, Manggatal and eight others in Kampung Rampaian Laut, Inanam.

They received a distress call at 3.30pm and evacuated the victims to their relatives’ houses

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) said in a separate statement that several areas in Penampang and Kota Kinabalu experienced electricity supply disruptions due to the floods.

“The floods caused several feeders to be switched off. SESB is taking action to repair and restore electricity supply in stages. The public is advised not to go near SESB installation areas,” it added.

According to the SESB, the areas affected by the power cut included the Moyog Water Treatment Plant, Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, Lok Kawi Army Camp and Kota Kinabalu District Forestry Office.

“Two high-voltage transmission poles on Jalan Bingaliu Lokub, Kiulu were also affected this afternoon due to a landslide. SESB apologises for the inconvenience and anticipates some delay in the repair of the supply due to the extensive flooding of the routes,” it added.

Meanwhile, a temporary relief centre was opened in Penampang at 5.25 pm today.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said three people from one family were evacuated to the relief centre at the Penampang Cultural Hall at 8 pm.

“Heavy rain in several districts resulted in several hotspots being flooded. The rescue agency is monitoring the hotspot areas around Penampang and Kota Kinabalu,” it said in a statement.

Those who need assistance can directly contact the Penampang District Disaster Control Centre at 088-715446, the Penampang District Civil Defence Force Operations Room at 088-701120 or the Penampang Fire and Rescue Station at 088-724569.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department had warned of thunderstorms in Sabah’s western coastal areas, Kudat, Tongod, Beluran and inland regions, which were expected to last until 7pm.

At press time, the floodwaters in some areas have started to recede.