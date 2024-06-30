Rain fails to dampen spirits of festival-goers at RWMF 2024

KUCHING (June 30): Despite the rain at the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024 yesterday evening, festival-goers eagerly waited for the downpour to subside, turning the night into a vibrant celebration of music and unity.

The lineup at Sarawak Cultural Village here last night featured spectacular artistes hailing from Taiwan, Algeria, and the USA, alongside local talents from Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.

Following an almost two-hour delay due to the rain, the second day of the RWMF concert commenced with a “Magic Hour Performance” by the Mohram duo, setting an exhilarating tone for the night.

Their performance prepped the crowd, building anticipation for the excitement to come.

Colours of Sound’s Malaysia took the stage next, weaving rhythm and harmony into a captivating blend. Originating from Malaysia, they created a symphony of cultural diversity that resonated deeply with the audience.

Sarawak’s Alena Murang enchanted the crowd with her mystical sounds, enveloping them in a dreamlike state during her performance.

Tuni Sundatang from Sabah mesmerised audiences with their traditional instruments like the ‘sundatang’, ‘sompoton’, and ‘kulintangan’.

Imarhan, the quintet from Algeria and France, which performed next, captivated the crowd with their entrancing desert rock music and compelling rhythms.

Taiwanese artiste NiNi, alongside American musicians Taylor and Jesse, immersed the audience in a unique blend of traditional Asian folk, modern rock, and heavy metal music.

Their heavy metal rendition of Mandarin song, “Ni Yao De Ai” (The Love You Want), which further captivated the audience.

The highlight of the night was the much-anticipated performance by Malaysian music legend Datuk Zainal Abidin.

His incredible vocal range and charismatic stage presence left a lasting impression on all who witnessed his performance.

Tonight’s final RWMF concert promises an exciting lineup, featuring Tribal Tide, The Colours of Sound’s Malaysia, Krakatau Ethno, Bourbon Lassi, Salammusik, Alright Mela Meets Santoo, and the Havana Social Club.