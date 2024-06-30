Recognising Asia’s unsung architectural marvels

SOME 50 years ago, only 25 buildings in the world reached heights surpassing 200m, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

Now, however, nearly 1,500 towering structures stand tall in cities across the globe, symbolising heightened architectural skills and progressive urban evolution.

“Asia is a powerhouse in this skyscraper revolution, leading the world with its rapid urban development and architectural innovation.

“When we zoom into Malaysia, our country ranks fourth worldwide, and takes the lead in Southeast Asia with a remarkable number of 366 high-rise buildings,” said KONE Malaysia, a key player in the nation’s elevator and escalator markets, in its latest industry-observation article.

It added: “Tall buildings are iconic symbols of modern urban landscapes and are indispensable to contemporary urban environments.

“Besides promoting denser urban living and healthier lifestyles, they drive innovation in construction technology and materials.”

In its article, KONE Malaysia listed three super-tall structures in the world, in ascending order, plus a special mention of one in Malaysia.

CITIC Tower, Beijing, China (528 metres)

Named after a state-owned investment company, the China International Trust Investment Corporation (CITIC), this skyscraper is the tallest building in Beijing, as of 2019. It also ranks fourth in China and eighth worldwide, according to architecture magazine ‘designboom’.

The building’s design draws inspiration from the ancient Chinese ‘zun’, a ceremonial bronze vessel symbolising wealth, status, and spiritual connection in the Chinese culture.

However, the more interesting fact about the building is its construction timeline – the building owner was able to save up to 320,000 work hours! This was achieved using a self-climbing, construction-time-use elevator known as ‘KONE JumpLift’ that was able to ferry the 4,000 workers and their tools around the site.

According to Timo Vlasov from KONE Major Projects, the elevator literally ‘jumps up’ the building’s permanent elevator shaft as the building grows taller.

Ping An Finance Centre, Shenzhen, China (599 metres)

It is a striking addition to the skyline of Shenzhen, which is already known as ‘China’s Silicon Valley’. It has been recognised as the world’s fourth-tallest skyscraper by the CTBUH. It also has the world’s largest stainless-steel facade, incorporating 1,542kg of metal to resist corrosion and withstand Shenzhen’s salty coastal environment.

This 100-floor office tower, supported by a retail and conference podium, has become a hub of activity, serving a thriving community of 15,500 workers and attracting 9,000 daily visitors.

The building is renowned not only for its height, but also for its high-speed elevators engineered by KONE. These elevators travel a staggering 553m at a maximum speed of 10m per second, ensuring swift and efficient vertical transportation for its occupants and visitors.

Makkah Clock Royal Tower Hotel, Makkah, Saudi Arabia (601 metres)

Did you know that New York is not the only city that never sleeps? You can add Mecca to the list. Perhaps that is why the city needs a good, and massive, clock tower. The Makkah Clock Royal Tower Hotel, now known as the Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel, is a 5-star luxury hotel that is also a part of an iconic Clock Towers Complex.

For now, it is the tallest hotel in the world, with the largest indoor space covering 1.6 million square metres for the total project.

The Makkah Clock is visible from approximately 17km away at night, and up to 12km during the day. The 120-floor building also houses a lunar research centre and a cosmology centre, with some of the largest telescopes in the world.

The tower had an interesting challenge of ensuring the smooth flow of 75,000 guests leaving the premises within 30 minutes or less during each of the five daily prayer times.

To manage this, the developer engaged KONE to develop a special group control software with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to learn and track passenger traffic patterns in order to optimise people flow.

Special mention: Merdeka 118 (679 metres)

This is not just another skyscraper, as it is deeply rooted in Malaysia’s history. In its article, KONE Malaysia said the building was inspired by the nation’s first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj’s iconic ‘Laungan Merdeka’ (Hail of Independence), where the architecture features a distinctive silhouette with ‘an outstretched hand’ at the top.

On this 118-story tower, the elevators enhance convenience by reducing wait times and improving people flow. Advanced technology by KONE ensures easy navigation, while built-in safety features offer peace of mind during emergencies.

Moreover, Merdeka 118 will feature the world’s highest observation deck at 566m, higher than that on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

“As cities continue to grow, these towering structures have never been more critical to global economic and social development, shaping the very fabric of our urban landscapes.

“As urban landscapes change, tall buildings become essential to meet the needs of growing urban populations.

“Just think about life without elevators – getting to the higher floors would mean tackling countless flights of stairs, leaving you exhausted after just a few floors.

“This shows just how important elevators are in our urban world.

“Thankfully, elevator technology has come a long way, making buildings accessible and efficient for everyone,” said KONE Malaysia.