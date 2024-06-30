RWMF 2024 vendors thrilled by great response

KUCHING (June 30): The vendors participating in the arts and crafts exhibitions held in connection with this year’s Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) have received enthusiastic response from the visitors.

Majority of the vendors met at the last day of the festival today expressed happiness and gratitude over the reception that they received from the local and international attendees, who were fascinated by their products.

Shadi Morni of ‘Butik Neng Kho Razali’ said it was the clothing brand’s third-time participation in the RMWF.

“This year’s response to our booth has been very encouraging as compared to last year, possibly due to the event welcoming more crowds, and I must also say, the presence of the royal guests and the award-winning international artiste Kitaro.

“Our booth’s best-selling items are the special-edition RWMF hats and ‘pareo’ fabrics, which are already sold out,” he told The Borneo Post at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV).

Similarly excited was Asmin Yaco, better known as ‘Mamink’, who represented ‘Ruang Tamu Ekosistem’ from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

“The response has been excellent for both sales and exhibitions throughout the three-day event. Ruang Tamu Ekosistem have participated in RWMF several times, but this is my first time joining.

“I hope we would have the opportunity to take part again next year.

“In my opinion, RWMF is the best festival in Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak-based Metal Art Sculptor grabbed the attention of festival-goers, who were drawn to the intricate and detailed pieces, inspired by various local bugs and animals.

Its graphic designer, Mohamad Syanizi Ariff Mohamad Kasat, said it was his first time participating as an exhibitor at the RWMF.

“The team and I are happy to participate in RWMF 2024 as it has provided new collaboration opportunities for us, to meet and work with other sculpture enthusiasts from China, the Philippines, and also Vietnam.

“We hope to join next year’s festival as it has proven to further expand our business network,” he enthused.