RWMF forever an iconic Sarawakian brand, despite suggested Thai move

KUCHING (June 30): The Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) remains one of Sarawak’s most iconic events and it would continue to be a central part of the state’s cultural scene as it evolves over time, says Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Eskor.

Sharzede made this statement in response to a reporter’s question about a recent suggestion that should RWMF’s collaboration with a music festival in Thailand prove to be successful, the former could ‘be moved to Thailand’

“I wouldn’t use the term ‘move’.

“What’s important is to convey that if RWMF is successful, there could be opportunities to host similar RWMF events in other locations, if we’re to receive invitations – similar to the way Tomorrowland has expanded,” she told reporters at Casuarina Hall in Damai Beach Resort today.

Sharzede emphasised that even if RWMF were to be held in Thailand in the future, it would not mark the end of its presence in Sarawak.

“This iconic event will always be held here in Sarawak. The concept of licensing is about creating opportunities for similar rainforest-themed festivals in other locations, such as in Thailand or Vietnam,” she pointed out.

“Nonetheless, RWMF will always be a Sarawakian brand and will continue to be celebrated here as an essential part of our cultural heritage.”

Sharzede highlighted that Sarawak was the birthplace of the RWMF, and the festival was originally created to be a unique Sarawakian event.

“Through ‘licensing’ or ‘franchising’ agreements, we have the opportunity to promote and extend the RWMF brand to other regions,” she reiterated.

Recently, Malaysia’s music legend Datuk Zainal Abidin suggested at a RWMF press conference for a future collaboration between the Thai Music Festival and RWMF, which could lead to the festival being hosted in Thailand and managed by the Thai government.

Sharzede, who was also present at the press conference, acknowledged that while the proposal was ‘intriguing’, it would require careful and strategic planning.