Sabah has 1,127 mosques, the most in country

KOTA KINABALU (June 30): Sabah has the most number of mosques in the country with a total of 1,127.

The state also has 1,221 suraus, said Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“According to records, Tawau alone has 133 mosques and 103 suraus, placing it second after Semporna, which has 246 mosques and suraus,” Hajiji disclosed.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Masjid Ar-Rahman in Bandar Sri Indah in Tawau on Sunday, Hajiji said that although Islam is the official religion of this country, non-Muslim citizens are free to practice their respective religious beliefs.

“It does not mean that if we have a large number of mosques for worship, it will weaken the harmony and unity among the races and beliefs in the state in general and our country in particular.

“We must become disciplined Muslims, with morals that love justice, unity and progress. This must be instilled in Muslims so that the image of Islam is in its proper place. We should not make this religion something that can damage relationships or create negative perceptions from other non-Muslim races,” he said.

He also said that the State Government is providing an initial allocation of RM3 million for the construction of the mosque to address the inadequate facilities in the area, which has about 10,000 residents.

He hopes that Masjid Ar-Rahman in Bandar Sri Indah, when completed, will become the most active and competitive mosque in the district, especially in terms of religious, social and economic activities.

“I hope that construction work can begin soon to ensure that this new mosque is completed as planned within the stipulated time,” he said.

Hajiji said that the mosque is a place of worship for Muslims and its function and role in the life of Muslims are very important and closely related to faith and piety to Allah.

According to him, in Islam, the construction of a mosque or surau is highly encouraged, especially in areas with Muslim populations.

Hajiji said that in the context of Malaysia, the mosque is an institution that is central to the activities of the Muslim community, whether in a village, town or city.

It is no longer seen solely as a place of worship but also as a community centre, a place of learning, including various social activities related to the progress and development of the ummah.

“For example, providing space for Quran reading classes, Fardhu Ain, and Fardhu Kifayah classes. Some even provide space for wedding ceremonies and other events. Thus, the mosque has now become a multipurpose centre for the progress and development of the ummah, in line with current needs and developments,” he said.

Hajiji also expressed his appreciation and thanks to Tawau Member of Parliament Datuk Lo Su Fui and his family for generously donating five acres of land for the site of Masjid Ar-Rahman in Bandar Sri Indah, Tawau.

Also present were Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Datuk Dr Mohd. Arifin Mohd Arif, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, Balung assemblyman Datuk Hamild @ Hamid Awang and Kukusan assemblywoman Rina Haji Jainal.