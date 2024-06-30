Sabah launches My Second Home programme

KOTA KINABALU (June 30): Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew launched the Sabah-Malaysia My Second Home (Sabah-MM2H) programme at the Shangri-la’s Tanjung Aru Resort & Spa here on Sunday.

The Sabah-MM2H programme is tailored specifically to highlight the unique attractions and opportunities that Sabah has to offer.

Sabah which is globally renowned for its pristine natural beauty, rich biodiversity and nature, diverse cultures, and most importantly warm hospitality fits perfectly to support the main objective of the Sabah-MM2H programme, which is to position Sabah as the preferred destination for retirees, expatriates and individuals looking to either relocate, enjoy a long-term residence or to have a second home outside of their own country.

Liew envisions the Sabah-MM2H programme not only as a means to attract individuals to make Sabah their second home, but also as a catalyst for cultural exchange, economic vitality, and sustainable development within our communities.

“The Sabah-MM2H programme offers a 10-year renewable visa with multiple-entry privileges. This will allow participants to gain the freedom to explore and experience all that Sabah has to offer, without the constraints of traditional visa limitations,” she said in her speech.

Participants of the programme will also have the opportunity to own property in Sabah, access to quality healthcare services, and the option to enroll their children in reputable educational institutions, amongst others.

Additionally, it is hoped that the programme will also foster economic growth and development within Sabah.

Liew extended an invitation to all prospective participants and stakeholders to consider Sabah not just as a destination, but as a place to call home.

The State Cabinet has approved the Sabah-MM2H programme and following the launch, is ready to receive applications from July 1, 2024, she said.

Meanwhile Liew when met by reporters after launching the programmme, said that the committee had worked hard to simplify and streamline the terms and conditions to apply for the program.

“And along the way, if there is a need to adjust and revise the terms and conditions, we will do it. The State Cabinet has approved this Sabah-MM2H policy, if there are some technical issues, it would not affect the policy because it’s the State Government policy,” she said.

She disclosed that all applicants must purchase high-rise property with a minimum RM600,000 purchase price as affordable homes and landed property are not allowed in this program as they are only for local Sabahans.