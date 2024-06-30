Sabah to produce tocotrienols from palm oil by-product

KOTA KINABALU (June 30): Malaysia’s first facility utilizing refined palm oil by-products to produce tocotrienols is under construction in Kunak.

The plant is dedicated to refining and producing tocotrienols, marking a significant milestone in Sabah’s downstream palm oil industry.

It is owned by Kunak Refinery Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Sawit Kinabalu, which is linked to the Sabah state government’s investment in the palm oil industry.

Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe recently inspected the construction of the plant.

Phoong and his delegation also toured an operational palm oil refinery.

Tocotrienols, a form of Super Vitamin E known for their potent antioxidant properties, are highly sought after by cosmetics manufacturers and supplement producers. These compounds are renowned for their health and therapeutic benefits, including combating cholesterol, cancer, stroke and aging.

Phoong revealed that the construction of the plant is currently 60% complete and is expected to be finished by mid-2025.

He emphasized that the Sabah government has always been committed to developing the downstream palm oil industry, rather than merely exporting crude oil and raw products.

This aligns with Sawit Kinabalu Group’s vision to enhance the palm oil industry chain from upstream palm trees to downstream products like vitamin supplements. Industrialization is essential for Sabah to achieve prosperity.

“The downstream industry of tocotrienols presents a significant opportunity for Sabah. By transforming refined palm oil by-products into high-value products, we will have excellent export conditions in the future.

Especially since last year, under the promotion of Deputy Prime Minister II Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, China approved the import and application of tocotrienols, highlighting the enormous potential for Sabah’s industrial development,” said Phoong.

Additionally, Phoong disclosed that last month, the Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities and Member of Parliament for Kota Kinabalu, Datuk Chan Foong Hin, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Kunak Lipids Sdn Bhd and Shanghai Boce Trade Service Company.

This collaboration aims to produce refined palm oil by-products to meet the demand of the Chinese market.

Under Chan’s witness, the Sawit Kinabalu team also engaged with potential distributors and manufacturers who showed great interest in tocotrienols and other phytonutrients extracted from palm oil, particularly cosmetics manufacturers.