Strive to be good community ‘storytellers’, Northern Sarawak journalists reminded

MIRI (June 30): Journalists are reminded of their roles and responsibility as ‘storytellers’ in the community – in other words, they help amplify the voice and uphold the traditions of the multi-ethnic groups in Sarawak.

According to Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) president Chai Chon Chin, every journalist holds this power.

“As journalists, we hold the important responsibility of documenting the stories of our communities, preserving their voices and traditions – all of which make Sarawak unique.

“The task entrusted to us is very important in bridging understanding and instilling in the diverse communities of our country a sense of togetherness,” he said when officiating at NSJA’s ‘Ngiling Tikai’ dinner at a hotel here Friday night.

Chai said journalists also ought to tell stories that could connect the readers with their roots, as well as those that could challenge them to be better in their daily undertakings.

“As the landscape of journalism evolves rapidly, we must stay united as we embrace the changes, and at the same time, we must continue to uphold the highest standards in journalism,” he said.

The annual dinner gathered 40 NSJA members, and among those present was the event’s organising chairperson Rosemaria Buma.