SUPP Kuching branch vows to reclaim Padungan constituency in next state polls

KUCHING (June 30): The Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Kuching branch has vowed to wrestle back the Padungan constituency from the Opposition in the next Sarawak state election due in 2027.

Its chairwoman Datuk Lily Yong lamented that Padungan seemed to have been neglected from development for the past 20 years and hoped that the constituency would regain its former glory of prosperity.

“We want to wrestle back the Padungan constituency from the Opposition and we want the people in Padungan to be able to witness a prosperous city again with good economic development.

“Under the spirit of Sa’ati, let us work together to win back all the lost seats of SUPP in the elections,” she said during the party Kuching branch’s 65th anniversary celebration last night.

Yong also took aim at Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is also the current Padungan assemblyman, for not doing enough in bringing development to Kuching city, despite being an elected Member of Parliament (MP) and state assemblyman for about 20 years.

Despite facing electoral defeats and lacking governmental financial support, Yong expressed gratitude for the resilience and commitment of branch members in caring for both the branch and the constituency.

She urged party members to remain united and speak out for the best interests of the party, as well as avoiding conducts that would sow internal division.

The branch’s 65 anniversary celebration was officiated by Deputy Premier and SUPP president Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who emphasised on the importance of party unity and for SUPP to continue to be a part of mainstream politics.

Dr Sim said Sarawakians should support Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s efforts to seek autonomy in health and education matters, as well as political and economic independence, while at the same time championing political stability and a tolerant society.