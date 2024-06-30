Three injured in single-vehicle accident in Kapit

SIBU (June 30): Three people were injured while three others escaped unhurt after the four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a single-vehicle accident at the Jalan Song junction in Kapit today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 6.48am, and five firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, they found the 4WD landed on its side on the side of the road,” it added.

Bomba said three of the victims had already exited the 4WD while another three remained trapped inside.

It added that the firefighters managed to remove the trapped victims from the vehicle and provided initial treatment before handing them over to the medical personnel from the Song Health clinic for further observation.

After ensuring that situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation at 7.32am.