When is a crime not a crime?

AN academician has stated that the freedom of speech in Malaysia is under siege (The Borneo Post: May 29, 2024).

Associate Professor Dr Muzaffar Shah Mallow from the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law was quoted as saying: “There is a new trend where certain individuals opt to make an official report or complaint in the hope of seeing some kind of legal action against those who give ideas and opinions which do not concur with theirs.”

He suggested that ‘any differences in ideas and opinions should be resolved through dialogue and debate’.

He added: “If we allow this trend to continue, we will create a society where people are unable to use their brain to think and speak up. People should be encouraged to express their ideas and opinions without being subjected to the threat of legal consequences.”

I agree with the views of the professor; that’s my personal perspective of the issue as well.

If I may add, the trouble is that in a legal system like ours, what appears to be an actionable act (tort of defamation) can also be a crime (criminal libel).

My guess is that the people who resort to reporting another person’s statements to the police may have the motive to embarrass the writer or utterer of the statement for some political reason: “Wah! So and so has committed a crime!”

Why not resort to a private lawsuit? Making a police report avoids use of personal funds. An official report, leading to the prosecution in courts, will involve the use of public funds.

A police case!

It appears that some people do not think of the time and the trouble taken by the police to search for solid evidence in order to discern any prima facie case to secure conviction before the investigation papers are referred to the Attorney General Chambers for further action.

Up to the Attorney-General to prosecute or not to prosecute, and the prosecution may lead to conviction such a fine, or even imprisonment.

That would serve the purpose of those who made the report in the first place. Even if the case is eventually thrown out, it still costs a lot of police time and funds to investigate.

In a normal libel suit between private parties (individual versus another), the loser pays the damages. The penalty does not entail imprisonment that carries the stigma of shame.

However, that is not what the people who go to the police station want; they want to make that party look like a common criminal.

Yes, it is noticeable that there has been a tendency in Malaysia for some to prefer this course of action rather than the normal suit for defamation.

Sometimes it is the supporters of political leaders who lodge the report with the police on behalf of the person ‘allegedly defamed’ as a result of the publication of a statement, which tends to lower a person in the estimation of right-thinking members of society generally.

The person alleged defamed does not mind the criticisms, but the supporters must appear to be championing the cause of restoring the reputation of their bosses.

A criticism may amount to an actionable tort, and this ought to be treated as a problem only between the two individuals.

A crime is a serious act against the interests of the Sovereign State (country). In England, it is a crime against the King.

A tort is actionable in court, but it merely involves human individuals or body corporates.

Tort is not a wrong against the State or the Agong.

In terms of the principle of freedom of speech, I suppose anyone reporting to the police has the same freedom – the freedom to report.

But it may be an abuse of that right if the obvious motive is to injure the reputation of another person.

Repeat, a report to the police does carry some stigma related to a serious crime. It may lower the estimation of the person in the opinion of right-thinking members of society.

So what should he or she do? Make a report against the report?

The state should not side anybody in a defamation case. It does not seem right for anyone to seek justice by seeking the help of the state to settle a problem of injury to reputation.

Settle the suit out of court, as PM Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin did, and so have many others before.

Do not bother the police and the judges.

Do we want to get to the point of having a lese-majeste law like the one in Thailand? Why do we allow politically-motivated parties to take advantage of the dual-function of the tort of defamation assuming in the capacity of a crime?

The loyal supporters of politicians, especially the politicians in power, are keen to be seen to protect the good name of their bosses, whether it needs protecting or not.

There is a rude local expression to describe this sort of toadying; I won’t write it down here.

Most reputable politicians know that they are public property, and facing criticism is a way of life for people walking in the corridors of power.

“Kalau takut dilanggar ombak, jangan berumah di tepi pantai (To avoid the waves, don’t build a house near the sea shore).”

* The opinions expressed in this article are the columnist’s own and do not reflect the view of the newspaper.