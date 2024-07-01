10 schools in Sabah forced to close due to floods

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): More than 5,000 students across four districts in the state have been affected by a flood disaster, as 10 schools were forced to close today due to inundated paths and school grounds since last night.

Sabah Education Department (JPN) director Datuk Raisin Saidin said the floods affected six schools in Penampang, two in Tuaran, and one each in Papar and Sipitang.

He said the schools are SK Sugut, SM St Michael, SK St Theresa Inobong, SK Kibabaig, SK St Joseph, and SJK Yue Min in Penampang.

“Other schools are SK Kelatuan in Papar and SJK Sin Boon Sindumin in Sipitang. In Tuaran, the affected schools are SK Kauluan and SJK Chung Hwa, Tenghilan,” he said when contacted by reporters here.

Raisin said the closure of these schools also affected 307 teachers.

He said the district education office (PPD) has also created a group that will help clean the school area together with the district office, Fire and Rescue Department, Public Works Department, Civil Defence Force, as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“The Sabah Education Department extends gratitude to the agencies for their assistance and hopes for continued cooperation,” he said. — Bernama