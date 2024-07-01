Bintulu firefighters help move unconscious obese patient to ambulance

BINTULU (July 1): Firefighters had to be called after a 49-year-old obese patient weighing about 200kg collapsed here yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said eight personnel from Bintulu fire station were involved in the operation after receiving a call for help at 2.07pm.

“On arrival at the scene, it was found that an adult female, weighing an estimated 200kg and aged 49, was unconscious,” said a Bomba spokesman.

Firefighters had to use a bucket stretcher to lift the patient from the third floor of a building at a commercial centre.

The patient was then handed over to Bintulu Hospital medical staff for further treatment.

Bomba ended its operation at 2.30pm.