BNM unveils commemorative coins for JPN’s 75th anniversary

KUCHING (July 1): Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) today announced the issuance of commemorative coins in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of National Registration Department (JPN).

The commemorative coins will be issued in two denominations namely Sterling Silver (proof) Commemorative Coin and Nordic Gold Brilliant Uncirculated (B.U.) Commemorative Coin, said a BNM statement.

“Sterling Silver (proof) Commemorative Coin is rectangular-shaped coin – Malaysia’s first – is made of sterling silver with 92.5 purity and weighs 32.7 grammes. It has a face value of RM10 and will be sold at RM330 per piece. The mintage quantity is 1,000 pieces.

“The Nordic Gold Brilliant Uncirculated (B.U.) Commemorative Coin is made of copper and several other metals and weighs 8.5 grammes. The coin has a face value of RM1 and will be sold at RM16.50 per piece. The mintage quantity is 5,000 pieces,” elaborated BNM.

These commemorative coins are also available for sale in a set of two, with each set priced at RM385. The set comprises one coloured sterling silver proof coin and one Nordic gold proof coin.

A total of 1,000 sets will be available for purchase.

On the obverse of the Sterling Silver (proof) Commemorative Coin – the top of the coin features the text ‘JUBLI INTAN’ (diamond jubilee), marking JPN’s 75th anniversary. The left side of the coin features the silhouettes of Malaysian citizens of various age groups. This symbolises JPN’s main function in the registration of important events of an individual.

The stylised image of folders on the right side of the coin depicts the diversity of registration records maintained by JPN as the leading agency in record management of the country’s population since 1948.

Inspired by JPN’s digital transformation in line with the National Digital Identity Plan 2020, the stylised depiction of an iris embodies its latest digitalisation initiatives.

On the reverse – the top of the coin features the text ‘BANK NEGARA MALAYSIA’ as the issuing authority. The logo for JPN’s 75th anniversary is shown on the right side of the coin, with a stylised representation of a fingerprint featured on the left. The text ’10 RINGGIT’ is shown at the bottom left of the coin, representing its face value.

On the obverse of the Nordic Gold Brilliant Uncirculated (B.U.) Commemorative Coin – the top circumference features the text ‘JABATAN PENDAFTARAN NEGARA’, while the bottom circumference features the text ‘JUBLI INTAN’ (diamond jubilee).

The design is inspired by JPN’s modernisation aspirations and digital transformation initiatives. The design features the image of a fingerprint encircled by various icons on the top side. These represent JPN’s key roles in managing records of birth, identification, marriage, citizenship and death.

On the reverse – the top left circumference features the text ‘BANK NEGARA MALAYSIA’ as the issuing authority, with the logo of JPN 75th anniversary featured on the right. The text ‘1 RINGGIT’ is shown at the bottom left of the coin, representing its face value, against the background of a stylised MyKad (identity card) silhouette.

To provide a fair opportunity for members of the public to buy these limited-edition coins, there will be a purchase limit of one Set of two, one coloured sterling silver (proof) coin and up to five Nordic gold B.U. coins per person.

Members of the public can place their orders at duit.bnm.gov.my from 11am today (July 1) to 11pm on July 14.

They are advised to place their orders through BNM’s online system and not with or through any other party. All orders will be considered, and no preference will be given to orders based on the order date and time.

In the event of oversubscription, balloting will take place.