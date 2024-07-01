Brickbats for Voon over claim that GPS spends public funds on printing posters of their politicians

KUCHING (July 1): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan is just being paranoid when insinuating that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has nothing else better to do other than to print posters of politicians, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president told The Borneo Post today that contrary to Voon’s claim, the available statistics pointed out that the GPS government is doing generally well in managing the state.

After the election and when the party that won the election is mandated to form the government, their role and responsibility is to govern and govern responsibly, he pointed out.

“That’s what the GPS government is doing, and I need not go further. The statistics show that the GPS government is generally doing well in managing the state. State coffers and revenue are increasing. Development to infrastructure is moving fast.

“I am puzzled with what Voon is grumbling about. Is he trying to say that GPS leaders love to promote themselves through posters in public places just like in elections? They have much better things to do.

“Voon should not be a paranoid by insinuating that the GPS government has nothing else better to do,” Abdul Karim said when asked to respond on Voon’s earlier remarks.

In a press statement today, Voon claimed printing posters and billboards showing images of ministers and politicians tantamount to “stealing public funds” for personal interest.

“I could not find any law that allows posters of ministers to be put up in public places from public money. This works for the personal interest of those who were contracted to make the posters while enhancing the image of the ministers and politicians by misusing public funds,” he said in a press statement.

“Public funds or money should be used for public purposes only,” he insisted.

“I hereby call for posters of federal and state ministers to be removed from public roads or any public places unless the authorities can show me the law that allows the use of public money for the purpose,” he added.

No law, he stressed, should be passed to allow photos and posters of ministers to be erected in public places with public money.

Taxpayers never wish to have their money be used to pay for erecting posters of ministers and politicians in public places but their reasonable expectations are to use their taxed money for development of the country including for the development of public utilities and infrastructure, advancement of science, education and agriculture, claimed Voon, who is a lawyer.

The Borneo Post is in the midst of getting comments or reactions from pro-government politicians.