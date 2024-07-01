Call made on PM to prioritise indigenous sovereignty before deciding to join BRICS  

KUCHING (July 1): Two indigenous people groups have called upon Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his administration to prioritise indigenous sovereignty prior to a decision on joining BRICS, which is an inter-governmental bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The Defender of Ancestral Lands Sabah (Mopot) and Sabah Sarawak Indigenous Peoples Alliance (Goass), in a joint statement yesterday, said the federal government must engage meaningful consultation in all decisions that impact the future of Malaysians.

“This decision raises critical issues related to indigenous sovereignty and self-determination in the two Borneo states, which are home to diverse indigenous communities,” said the two organisations.

The statement was issued, on behalf of the indigenous people of Sabah and Sarawak, to address significant concerns regarding Anwar’s announcement of Malaysia’s intention to join BRICS.

“Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim must uphold the sovereignty of indigenous people in Sabah and Sarawak, ensuring their rights to self-governance and control over their lands, territory and resources,” they said.

They demanded for the Prime Minister to respect the rights of the indigenous communities to freely determine their political status and pursue their economic, social and cultural development without external interference.

“Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his federal government must adhere to FPIC (Free Prior Informed Consent) principles in all decisions related to international alliances like BRICS, ensuring meaningful consultation with indigenous communities and traditional customary and spiritual leaders before any commitments are made by the Malaysian state and territories.

“Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim must address historical injustices including discriminatory practices, inadequate resource sharing and political marginalisation faced by indigenous peoples in Sabah and Sarawak, which must be a priority in Malaysia’s international engagements,” said the groups.

Mopot and Goass also called upon the Prime Minister to preserve and promote indigenous cultures, languages and traditions, which must be safeguarded against the pressures of globalisation and external economic interests such as guarantee in the Batu Sumpah Keningau.

They also stressed that Anwar must commit to environmental sustainability and conservation, particularly concerning the fragile ecosystems and biodiversity within indigenous territories, waters and food systems.

“Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim must ensure that any international agreements and alliances do not compromise existing legal protections and human rights frameworks that safeguard indigenous rights in Malaysia particularly in Borneo territories where indigenous natives have nations within nations.”

They added that Malaysia’s potential entry into Brics must not undermine any rights and aspirations of indigenous people in Sabah and Sarawak to self-determination and liberation.