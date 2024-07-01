Chong seeks DBKU’s clarification for instructing ice-cream seller to stop trading due to Kuching Waterfront maintenance

KUCHING (July 1): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen today appealed for the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) to consider the plight of a gula apong ice-cream seller at the Kuching Waterfront here who was instructed to cease trading to make way for maintenance work.

In a letter submitted to DBKU, Chong said a letter dated June 24 had been issued to the operator, Liew Shien Ting, to cease trading and vacate the bus stop kiosk at Kuching Waterfront by June 30 to allow maintenance and cleaning works to be carried out today.

Chong explained the operator was a licence holder to trade at the bus stop kiosk for the period of Jan 1, 2024 to Dec 31, 2024 as the rental and licence fee had already been paid in full amounting to RM9,240.

“Furthermore, the effect of the letter is to put an abrupt stop to his means to earn a living. Reasonable time ought to be given to Liew to make alternative plans, bearing in mind it is his livelihood at stake,” he said.

The Padungan assemblyman felt the seven-day notice from DBKU’s letter was too short.

Chong also sought clarification on what type of maintenance and cleaning work would be carried out at the venue and how long it would take for the work to be completed before Liew can resume trading.

“Given that the whole waterfront area is so long and huge, is it possible to carry out the maintenance and cleaning work in phases so as to minimise the impact on hawkers trading there?” he asked.

He also wondered whether DBKU would allocate an area for Liew to continue trading while the maintenance and cleaning works were being conducted, and reasoned the ice-cream kiosk has become a tourist attraction and social media checkpoint at the Kuching Waterfront.

“We hope Liew be allowed to continue trading pending the outcome of our decision on the matter,” he said.