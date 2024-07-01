Tuesday, July 2
DBKU: Vendors no longer allowed to run stalls at Kuching Waterfront

By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak
DBKU enforcement personnel dismantling some of the stalls along the Kuching Waterfront during Ops Sita.

KUCHING (July 1): Vendors are no longer allowed to set up and operate stalls at the Kuching Waterfront area.

In a report by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), this enforcement, which took effect today, was a part of ‘Ops Sita’ – a move by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) to ensure compliance with the new regulations.

“Although most vendors had been informed that June 30 would be the last day for them to operate stalls (at Kuching Waterfront), some still opened their stalls.

“As a result, DBKU took action by dismantling the stalls, removing the signboards, and clearing the sites,” said the commission.

Ops Sita commenced at 9am and lasted for over an hour.

