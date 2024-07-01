Don: Proposal to open university programmes to all will strengthen country

KUCHING (July 1): The proposal to open up university programmes to all Malaysians is a good move that will enable the country to face new challenges, said Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor said outdated Malaysian education policies and laws must be changed.

He said such a proposal can be studied thoroughly among the stakeholders, including academics, activists, and students.

“There are outdated and irrelevant policies and laws on education which need to be reviewed or amended so that we will be able to face a new reality and challenges.

“Any proposal to request a university to open up its programmes to all regardless of their background should be seen as a positive step to strengthen the quality of our education and ensure the progress of society and the country,” he said in a statement today.

He was responding to Putrajaya’s decision to pledge a place in matriculation programmes for all students, irrespective of race and region, who obtain 10A’s and above in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) from this year.

He asserted that fairness in education is important to move the country forward given that education is the process where an individual acquires basic knowledge as well as develops judgement and reasoning skills.

“The ultimate goal of education is to ensure an individual navigates life and contributes to society. Education also helps eradicate poverty and hunger, giving people access to a better lifestyle,” he said.

Muzaffar pointed out that no one should be deprived of the right to education as this is stipulated under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), 1948, and further detailed in the Convention Against Discrimination in Education 1960.

He said opening up university programmes would enable students to mingle with individuals from different backgrounds, thus allowing an exchange of ideas, knowledge, and experiences.

More so, the university will be more respected in the eyes of society and the world, he said.

“Though not mentioned under the Federal Constitution, everybody must accept the reality that Malaysia is a multiracial country. As a multiracial country, mutual respect and tolerance are very crucial.

“Without mutual respect and tolerance, Malaysia will certainly be heading towards destruction. It is vital for us to set aside differences and work together to ensure the country continues to progress,” he said.

Muzaffar added Malaysians must increase cooperation among themselves rather than creating borders so that they can live in peace and enjoy prosperity.

“As a multiracial country, conflicts and misunderstanding can easily arise if we are not respectful towards each other,” he added.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced during the closing of National Training Week in Kuala Lumpur that the government would guarantee all SPM leavers with a minimum 10A’s, regardless of race or region, offers for matriculation level studies from this year.

Anwar also said this would not affect the existing quota for Bumiputera students.