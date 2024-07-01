Evacuated flood victims increase to 329

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): The number of victims evacuated to temporary relief centres here following Sunday’s flash floods has risen to 329 involving 129 heads of household.

According to the Sabah Disaster Management Committee (JBPN) secretariat, as of 8pm on Monday, the Penampang district saw 161 people evacuated to the Penampang Cultural Hall, while 121 others in Putatan to the Sri Putatan Hall.

Both districts saw an increase in the number of evacuees.

Tuaran and Tamparuli saw no change in their figures with 29 people evacuated to Kampung Tutu Selupoh community hall and 18 others to the Kampung Bontoi community hall, respectively.

The evacuees comprised 105 men and 107 women (adult or elderly) as well as 64 boys and 53 girls or infants.

The total number of people evacuated has quadrupled when compared to 78 at 4am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Department has been hard at work carrying out many rescue operations amidst flash floods which hit several districts here on Sunday.

As of 10.10am on Monday, the department’s operations room had received 242 distress calls from Penampang, Putatan, Tuaran and Inanam.

Penampang recorded the highest number of calls at 212 from 22 areas, namely Inopok, Kolopis, Limbanak, Tuavon, Kibabaig, Penampang Proper, Sugut, Timpoluon, Kituau, Pagan Sakan, Kivatu, Kasigui, Nampasan, Inobong, Sunon, Moyog, Kimoligam, Mambagon, Gong Dabak, Agut Jubili and Peropok villages, as well as Dongkahang and Kambau.

Inanam and Menggatal were second highest with 13 calls from Kionsom Baru, Dambai and Pomotodon villages as well as Ulu Kionsom and Rampaian Laut, followed by Tuaran with seven calls from Baru Selaut and Regangan Lama villages as well as Jalan Kiulu.

More than 55 firemen were dispatched to the locations for search and rescue (SAR) operations.

Among the rescuees was a three-year-old boy who had suffered breathing difficulties near ITCC mall, where a four-man team rushed to the scene and gave the child early aid before sending him and his mother to the hospital.

Four people including two boys at Vista Seri Kiranau, where close to 100 vehicles were submerged in floodwaters at the residential area, were evacuated in an operation the same day.

Firemen also rescued nine others from Kampung Hungab at the height of the flood on Sunday night, comprising two children and seven adults.

The three operations were carried out in Penampang.

In Tuaran, a paralysed man at Kampung Sungai Damit 1 was brought to the hospital via a boat at 12.15am on Sunday.

A one-year-old boy and three adults in Kampung Tunoh, also in Tuaran, were brought to safety via a four-wheel drive vehicle the same day.

In Putatan, a team rushed to Taman Sentosa after receiving a distress call at 11.04am on Monday and evacuated a child and four adults.

Despite various challenges in their operations such as logistics issues and threat of electrocution, the Fire and Rescue Department remains steadfast in its commitment to help those in need.