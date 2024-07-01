Focus on new voters, Fatimah says as PBB Women’s wing members gear up for next state polls

SIBU (July 1): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women’s wing members are reminded to be prepared at all times for the next state election.

Its chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the PBB Women’s wing members need to focus on new voters since the Sarawak Legislative Assembly will reach its full term in 2026.

“According to the Election Commission data, there are a total of 1,982,400 registered voters in Sarawak as of Dec 31 last year.

“The registration of new voters used to be one of our activities in the past.

“The number of new voters, including youth, has increased due to automatic voters’ registration and (implementation of) Undi 18,” she told a press conference after chairing 5th PBB Women’s wing Supreme Council meeting here yesterday.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said this was among the matters discussed during the meeting.

Fatimah said that PBB constitution books have been distributed to all PBB branches.

“We want all our branch chiefs to know about our new constitution. This is as preparation for the election too,” she added.

On ‘Sarawak Kita Empun 2.0’ which started in February, she said the programme serves as a platform for PBB Women’s wing to provide explanations to the grassroots leaders about Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) initiatives, the current political landscape, and matters related to people’s well-being and the economy.

She said the objective is to ensure PBB Women’s wing is always active and relevant at all times and not just during elections.