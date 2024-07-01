Four water treatment plants affected

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): Four water treatment plant intakes in the district have been temporarily closed following continuous rain and flood.

According to the State Water Department (JANS), the Kasigui water treatment plant in Penampang had to be closed on Sunday after floodwaters entered its intake.

The water level at the plant was seen to have risen to almost half of the buildings’ height, coating most of the premises in mud.

A JANS spokesperson said the water level had started to recede on Monday, and although cleaning works had started, they cannot resume the plant’s operations as the turbidity level of the water is still high.

At 6pm the same day (Monday), three intakes were closed due to rising and sandy water levels, namely the Bayayat intake in Kota Belud as well as the Bambangan and Kimolohing intakes in Ranau.

JANS advised consumers around the affected areas to use water sparingly.