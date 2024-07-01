Malaysia Inbound Tourism Association introduces AI-powered digital media rooms for travel agents, travellers

KUALA LUMPUR (July 1): The Malaysia Inbound Tourism Association (MITA) recently entered into a term agreement with Instant Exhibition Sdn Bhd – a collaboration aimed at offering secure digital media rooms powered by KROOM, catering the needs of travellers and travel agents by providing relevant real-time services.

Association president Mint Leong said: “We are excited to introduce a revolutionary new era of post-cookies deprecation, allowing our travel agents and clients to create a secure and personalised real-time experience that is unparalleled in the industry.

“We are excited to present our new digital media rooms and channels, designed to provide a secure environment for our travel agents and clients.

“With these innovative features, we aim to protect against scams, fake news, deep fake AI, fraud and data breaches.

“Additionally, we offer a unique ‘Virtual Space’ where travel experiences can be enjoyed, whether through digital or physical journeys.”

Meanwhile, Datuk K Karthik, chief executive officer of Instant Exhibition Sdn Bhd, a VYPA service provider (VSP), said his company forged a collaboration with MITA aimed at elevating the travel industry.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with MITA in revolutionising the way travel agents and their clients experience digital transformation. With KROOM, the travel industry can now prioritise privacy and security like never before.

“This partnership aims to greatly improve the travel industry, ensuring a safer and more efficient experience for all users,” he said.

M Vijjayandran, chief operating officer of METAXCHANGE.AI Inc, commented: “We are thrilled to offer KROOM, powered by METAXCHANGE.AI Inc. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies from NETSTAIRS, and the expertise of VYPA Corporation Travellers and agents can now take advantage of exciting new incentives, immerse themselves in virtual travel experiences, watch live streams, connect with local families, and interact within their own MITA rooms.

“MITA’s interactive content delivery network, along with private and secured rooms and channels, can greatly assist the government, particularly the Tourism Ministry, in serving the public and travel agents.

“This platform empowers them to engage in real-time interactions and provide assistance, whether it be from a human or AI, for booking travel plans.

“Get ready for a series of thrilling incentives and amenities that MITA will be introducing soon.”