Man in Kuching jailed 6 months for selling off former company’s cell phone

KUCHING (July 1): The Sessions Court here today jailed a 49-year-old man for six months for misappropriating his former company’s mobile phone.

Lai Tze Sen pleaded guilty before Judge Musli Ab Hamid after a charge framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code was read to him.

The Section carries a jail term of not less than six months and not more than five years, with caning, and a fine, upon conviction.

Lai committed the offence at a mobile shop located in Wisma Wan Tabuan Jaya here at around 3pm on June 18.

Based on the facts of the case, the manager of the company found he did not return the company’s mobile phone estimated to be worth RM600.

The manager lodged a police report, which led to Lai’s arrest on June 24.

The investigation found that he had taken the mobile phone belonging to the company, which was used for work purposes.

After the job was completed, he did not return the phone to the company but instead sold it at a shop.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff while Lai was unrepresented by legal counsel.