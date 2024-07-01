Man in Kuching pleads guilty to abusing drugs, fined RM3,500

KUCHING (July 1): The Sessions Court here today fined a 31-year-old man RM3,500 in default six months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine in 2020.

Mohamad Solihin Hassan made the plea before Judge Iris Awen Jon, who also ordered the man to undergo two years of supervision.

Mohamad Solihin was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at Sarawak Contingent Police Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) around 1.05pm on May 29, 2020.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohamad Solihin’s urine was tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine drugs, which are listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while Mohamad Solihin was unrepresented by a legal counsel.