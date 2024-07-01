Miri Hakka Association’s new building proposal gets minister’s support

MIRI (July 1): Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has pledged support for the proposal put forward by the committee of Miri Hakka Association, which is for it to have its own building premises.

Lee, who is also the association’s president, acknowledges the growth of the organisation, from a humble beginning to now having good financial stability.

“When the association was established, we had an empty bank account.

“Thanks to the dedicated and loyal members, we get to see how our association thrives,” he said in his speech for the association’s ‘Senior Citizens Day & Birthday Celebrations’ at Miri Thai Poo Association premises, at Jalan Bulan Sabit here yesterday.

“Currently, the association is renting a shophouse with limited space,” the Senadin assemblyman added.

“If we could get a much more spacious propertu with ample parking space, it would be advantageous to us in a long run,” said Lee, adding that he had been briefed by the committee members regarding the several options for the new premises.

The state minister also commended the committee members for their efforts in hosting the association’s first Senior Citizens Day celebration.

Also present were former Miri MP Tan Sri Peter Chin, Mayor Adam Yii, Temenggong Yong Vui Seng and Councillor Jeffrey Phang.