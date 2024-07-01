Miri’s breastfeeding support group welcomes new ambassador

MIRI (July 1): Miri Health officer Dr P Raviwharmman Packierisamy has called upon the breastfeeding support group here to change the conventional method of relaying information on promoting breastfeeding culture to one that is more relevant and proactive.

According to him, today’s mothers and especially the new ones, are very much different from those in the early 1950s and 1960s in that the latter has greater access to information on the social media.

“They (young mothers) have heard and read enough of the information on the benefits of breastfeeding on the social media, and I hope, in Miri, we can try upon a new approach which is to relate breastfeeding as a priceless journey between a mother and child,” he said this at the Miri’s Breastfeeding Support Group event at a hotel here yesterday, where the attendees were introduced to Dayang Normaliza Awang Tambi – the new breastfeeding ambassador for Miri Division.

“She (Dayang Normaliza) will act as a spokesperson in promoting breastfeeding in Miri Division,” said Dr Raviwharmman, adding that Dayang Normaliza’s appointment was made based on her vast experience and active participation.

Dr Raviwharmman also pointed out that the support group would be tasked with providing more effective knowledge support through personal sharing sessions, especially to young mothers who were lacking in confidence to breastfeed their child.

“Members of the support group can also be contacted whenever they are needed by mothers who have problems or questions related to breastfeeding,” he said, adding that this support group could also assist health workers in promoting breastfeeding.

Also present at the event was Dr Iza Emilia Mohamed @ Ibrahim who represented Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong.