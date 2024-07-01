More food baskets for villagers affected by flood in Penampang

PENAMPANG (July 1): Penampang Member of Parliament Datuk Ewon Benedick has agreed to donate RM30,000 for the purchase of an additional 300 food baskets for villagers affected by the floods in the district.

The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister said this is in addition to the 200 food baskets provided by the Penampang District Disaster Committee.

“I have requested my service centre to prepare an additional 300 food baskets involving a donation of RM30,000 to be delivered to homes of those need, with the distribution coordinated by the disaster committee,” he said after visiting the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at the Sabah Cultural Center, here on Monday.

The number of flood victims housed at the Penampang PPS increased from 129 to 165 people by noon on Monday.

During his visit to the Penampang PPS on Sunday night, Ewon provided an immediate donation of RM20,000 to the District Disaster Committee for rescue operations and other needs at the evacuation centre.

He also donated RM20,000 to SM St Michael’s Penampang for the repair and cleaning of the school area, which was also affected by the floods.

“After visiting the flood victims at the PPS, I took some time to visit my old school, SM St Michael, and met with the principal and teachers. I donated RM20,000 for the cleaning/repair of the school area,” he said.

Ewon then visited several villagers’ homes and witnessed the damage caused by the flood, especially to household items.

“They said this is the worst flood disaster since the 1999 flood incident,” he said when touring several flooded roads in Penampang.

He also thanked Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor for taking the time to visit the PPS and several other villages, and for the RM1,000 donation to each household relocated to the PPS.

“The Chief Minister also agreed to allocate funds for supplying gas stove equipment to families who were unable to evacuate. This will be coordinated by the Penampang District Disaster Committee,” Ewon said.

Regarding the electricity supply at the Penampang Health Clinic, he said SESB had been asked to send a generator to restore the power supply there.

“During my one-day visit to Penampang, I found that many houses still lacked water and electricity. The Kasigui water pump station cannot supply water at this time. Likewise, several SESB electrical substations have not been restored.

“The District Office and relevant technical departments will assess the damage to the infrastructure caused by the flood,” he said.

Ewon appreciated the cooperation of all parties, including state government leaders, agencies and government departments, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for their team spirit in helping flood victims in the Penampang area.