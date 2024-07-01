MPP reactivating ‘No Plastic Bag Days’, ‘No to Styrofoam Food Containers’ initiatives

KUCHING (July 1): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) is reactivating its ‘No Plastic Bag Days’ and ‘No to Styrofoam Food Containers’ initiatives to promote public awareness about environmental conservation and preservation.

MPP chairman Tan Kai said these initiatives align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and contribute to creating a greener city for Kuching.

“Through these activities, I hope that we can teach our future generations the importance of keeping our land clean and to be mindful of their surroundings,” said Tan.

He said this when representing Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian to launch the cleanliness month for July at Batu Kawa Riverbank Park here today.

Additionally, Tan said the local council will organise a series of activities throughout July to promote environmental sustainability and cleanliness. These activities include a joint solid waste segregation programme; recycled materials sculpture competition for primary and secondary schools; and buy back campaigns.

Other initiatives include health, environment and food premises cleanliness education programme; logo design competition for the cleanliness month; and mass dog vaccination, licensing and microchipping programme.

“Some of these activities will extend until the end of the year and these programmes are made possible through collaborations with various agencies, institutions and non-governmental organisations.”

Tan stressed that public engagement and education play a crucial role in promoting a sustainable future.

“By involving community members, especially the youth, we instil values of environmental stewardship and responsibility,” he said.