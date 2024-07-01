M’sian, Indonesian soldiers foil attempt by 15 immigrants to enter S’wak illegally

KUCHING (July 1): A team from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) First Infantry Division and the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Army Division foiled an attempt by 15 immigrants to enter the country illegally yesterday.

A spokesperson from the First Division Infantry Public Communications Cell said the incident occurred at Sector Gabma Biawak, approximately 118 metres from the Malaysian-Indonesian border.

“All of the illegal immigrants, aged 18 to 64, did not possess any contraband items. Items consisting cash, mobile phones, wallets and clothing bags totalling RM17,080 were found on them.

“Upon further inspection, it was discovered that they were heading to Malaysia to work illegally.

“Nine out of the 15 illegal immigrants were deported at 2.45pm, while the remaining six were deported at 3.15pm,” the spokesperson said in a statement issued last night.

He added that a report was lodged at the Lundu police station on their deportation.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said a total of 133 illegal immigrants have been deported between January and June this year, involving 17 deportations.

As such, the First Division Infantry commander Maj Gen Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis commended the personnel involved in maintaining security along the Malaysian-Indonesian border.

“The Malaysian Armed Forces remain committed in tightening the security along the Malaysian-Indonesian border to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and prevent breaches by illegal immigrants, smuggling or cross-border criminal activities,” he added.