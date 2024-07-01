MySRBN prepaid package to boost rural Internet access in Sarawak

KUCHING (July 1): The state government, through Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), has introduced the Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (MySRBN) home prepaid package.

According to Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, the enhanced service would allow more individuals in the rural areas to enjoy high-speed Internet access, in line with the state government’s aspiration to create a more inclusive and digitally connected Sarawak.

“The prepaid package is preloaded with 300MB of free data every month while the home device for the service will be provided for free.

“The usage of MySRBN is based on users’ needs. With 300MB of data, it is enough for basic communication such as WhatsApp text messages or voice calls,” he said at the ‘Sarawak Digital and Connectivity Day’ launch, at Kuching Waterfront here yesterday.

He added that once users exceeded the free 300MB, MySRBN users could continue using the service by paying RM5 a week for 200GB data, or RM20 a month for 1TB data.

“RM20 is the lowest price for the same service provider by other telecommunication providers which is RM70 a month. This is made possible by the assistance provided by the state government,” he said.

Meanwhile, SDEC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani said MySRBN could stimulate economic growth by creating new opportunities for local entrepreneurs to engage in online businesses, as well as facilitating students’ access to education resources.

Currently, there are 490 MySRBN sites serving 19,668 premises across Sarawak, with approximately 1,500 to 2,000 new registrations from communities residing in MySRBN coverage areas.

To continue using the MySRBN service, registered users would need to update their personal information by downloading the MySDEC application via Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei AppGallery.

For more information on MySRBN, click here.