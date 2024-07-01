PBDS aims to contest in next state polls, says president

SIBU (July 1): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) is eyeing to contest in next state election, said its president Major (Rtd) Moses Ripai.

He stated that this intention represents PBDS’ latest mission to continue the party’s struggle.

“We must contest in next state election and ensure our candidates win. This is the party’s current mission so that the Dayak community has a voice through our party.

“This mission requires strong support from the Dayak community to enable the party to serve more effectively,” he said at the ‘Ngiling Bidai’ ‘Gawai Dayak 2024 event organised by PBDS P215 Kapit and PBDS P211 Lanang held at a prominent hotel here last night.

Former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and former Selangau MP Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun was the guest-of-honour.

Therefore, Moses said PBDS aims to recruit as many new members as possible to strengthen its voice.

“In the next 10 to 20 years, PBDS needs to gather 100,000 to 200,000 members for us to become a strong voice for the Dayak,” he added.

He said PBDS is actively conducting tours to recruit new members in areas like Bintulu and Opar.

“During our previous tours, the response was very good, and the Dayak community expressed pride that PBDS is still standing strong today,” he added.

Moses said PBDS will continue to uphold three slogans: rebuilding the party, reclaiming eroded Dayak rights, and reasserting Dayak rights to strengthen the party and serve the community as effectively as possible.

“We fight for native customary rights (NCR), the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), and many other issues related to the Dayak.

“At the same time, we will oppose anything that is wrong and policies that are considered unjust to our community,” he stressed.

Moses also commended Entulu’s willingness to attend the event.

“Our secretariat sent about 80 invitation letters to Dayak figures to attend this event, but only Entulu was able to attend,” he added.

Also present were two PBDS deputy presidents, Julius Enchana Jaspher Ancho and Dr Bego Sepop @ Bego Sapok, PBDS Secretary-General Kipli Ayom, PBDS Treasurer-General Emperan Baba, PBDS Youth Chief Abraham Buja, PBDS Women’s Chief Alpha Dragam, organising committee chairman Muking Amut, and other party members.